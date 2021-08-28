Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMRX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

