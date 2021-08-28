Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nemaura Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 698% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRD stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

