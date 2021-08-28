$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $242.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $975.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $979.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.