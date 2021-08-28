Analyzing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 5.43 $2.13 million $1.20 4.27 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.91 $35.59 million $1.89 20.84

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orchid Island Capital and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.61% 1.98% American Assets Trust 5.31% 1.46% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

