Raymond James Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $80.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

NYSE COP opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

