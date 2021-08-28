CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.22.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.