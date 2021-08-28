Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VLTAF stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Voltalia has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

About Voltalia

Voltalia engages in the provision of renewable energy. The firm’s activities include production of electricity and development of renewable sources such as wind, hydro as well as biomass and solar. It also provides carbon trading services. The company was founded by Robert Dardanne and Xavier Dejardins on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

