Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of VLTAF stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Voltalia has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
About Voltalia
