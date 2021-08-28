Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

