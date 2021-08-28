Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Entain has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

