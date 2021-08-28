B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.