Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $17,051,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

