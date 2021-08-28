BHP Group Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.