Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

