Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 4.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies U.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

