Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYG. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

