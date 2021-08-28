ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 195.6% in August

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 195.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16.
About ASM Pacific Technology
