Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $755.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

