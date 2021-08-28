Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 82.2% in August

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

