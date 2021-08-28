Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

