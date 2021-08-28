The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,357,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.