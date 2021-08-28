Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) PT Raised to $15.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) had its price target upped by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

