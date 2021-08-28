Zacks Investment Research Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.