Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

