FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

