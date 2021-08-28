FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Boosted by Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QIPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.