Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,047,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

