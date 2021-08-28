Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

