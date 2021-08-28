FY2021 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MSTR stock opened at $707.20 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

