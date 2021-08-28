TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.14) on Wednesday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.