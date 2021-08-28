B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

IMBI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $121,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

