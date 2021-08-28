Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.74. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 324.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

