Brokers Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

