Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,376,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.