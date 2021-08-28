Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Analysis

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.83 $25.23 million $1.14 13.95

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24% Resources Connection 4.01% 11.55% 7.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Resources Connection beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

