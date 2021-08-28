BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

