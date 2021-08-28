Cowen Initiates Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Get Immuneering alerts:

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.