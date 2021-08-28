Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

BBWI opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

