Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.75

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.75 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.20). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,928 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.75. The firm has a market cap of £161.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

