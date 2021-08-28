Berenberg Bank Boosts Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,270

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The firm has a market cap of £950.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 936.24.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

