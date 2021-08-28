BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post sales of $650.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.42 on Friday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 1.45.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.