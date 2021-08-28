Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $293.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 290.60 ($3.80), with a volume of 4757755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.63.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

