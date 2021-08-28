JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,068.90 ($13.97) and last traded at GBX 1,068.90 ($13.97), with a volume of 2237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.02. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

