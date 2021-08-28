Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

