Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

