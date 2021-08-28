Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

