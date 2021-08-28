Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.13.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $179.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.23. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avalara by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.