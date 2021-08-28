Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 109,420.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 564.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

