FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.07 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

