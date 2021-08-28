Critical Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 24.45 $1.91 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $858.20 million 1.62 -$52.42 million $0.23 25.96

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20% Comstock Resources -31.52% 13.82% 3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.