Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Financial Analysis

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proofpoint and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.68 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -206.99 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.95 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.61

Proofpoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proofpoint and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Proofpoint presently has a consensus target price of $163.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.03%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

